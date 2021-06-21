Woman Who Opened Fire On Officer At Juneteenth Demonstration Has Died

Authorities claimed a woman who shot at a police officer in Flint, Michigan during a Juneteenth parade has died, according to Fox News.

The woman, who has since been identified as 19-year-old Briana Sykes, died due to gunshot wounds she sustained in a firefight with officers that occurred at around 2 p.m. on Saturday, according to Fox News. A preliminary investigation conducted by the Flint Police Department found an officer working at a traffic point during the Juneteenth Celebration Parade “was fired upon by a lone occupant of a vehicle who drove up to him,” a Michigan State Police press release read.

Preliminary investigation indicates the officer, who was working a traffic point for the Juneteenth Celebration Parade, was fired upon by the lone occupant of a vehicle who drove up to him at the traffic point. Upon taking fire, the officer returned fire, striking the suspect. — MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) June 19, 2021

Once fired upon, the officer returned fire and struck Sykes. Sykes was then transported to Hurley Medical Center where she died from her wounds, Fox News reported. The unidentified officer was not injured in the attempted shooting and has since been placed on administrative leave, according to FOX 66.

#UPDATE: from @mspbayregion on this weekend’s Flint Police Officer-Involved shooting Saturday, June 19th.

➡The 19-year-old Flint woman killed is identified as Briana Sykes https://t.co/WypIhB1f6l pic.twitter.com/msFJckJPmh — Ann Pierret (@AnnPierret) June 21, 2021

The traffic point where the shooting took place was near a gas station that was cordoned off shortly after, Michigan Live reported. The shooting caused the parade to be rerouted away from the gas station due to the heavy police presence and investigation. (RELATED: Violence Breaks Out At Various Juneteenth Celebrations Across The Country)

Video posted online of the alleged captures the officer firing back at the driver of a silver sedan in the gas station parking lot, according to WJRT.

No bystanders were injured in the firefight, and the Flint Police Department has given the investigation over to the Michigan State Police, state authorities claimed.

Friday marked the first time Juneteenth was celebrated as a national holiday in the United States after President Joe Biden signed a law declaring the day a federal holiday the day prior.