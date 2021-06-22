Brian Stelter’s CNN Show Has Lowest-Rated Week Of The Year, Reflecting Overall Decline In Viewership

CNN’s Reliable Sources, which is hosted by Brian Stelter, had its lowest-rated week of 2021, according to Nielsen ratings released Tuesday.

In the 11 a.m. EDT time slot, Reliable Sources had 656,000 total viewers, marking 12 straight weeks that the show has averaged less than 1 million viewers. Stelter’s show had the lowest-rated week of the year for total viewers and the second lowest-rated week of the year for the 25-54 age demographic.

CNN has experienced a drop in viewers since former President Donald Trump left office. Nielsen ratings from the end of May showed that the network lost nearly 70% of its viewers since January.

MSNBC host Joy Reid’s show The Reid Out also struggled to get viewers and had the lowest-rated week since the show began. (RELATED: Glenn Greenwald Blasts Brian Stelter Over CNN’s Low Ratings)

CNN’s ‘Reliable Sources’ With Brian Stelter Sinks To ‘Rock Bottom’ Ratings https://t.co/ydf5B0Myu7 via @NYJooo — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) January 2, 2020

Fox News beat out both CNN and MSNBC for total viewers and average primetime viewers during the week, averaging 1,184,000 total viewers and 2,195,000 primetime viewers. In comparison, MSNBC averaged 753,000 total viewers and 1,229,000 primetime viewers, and CNN averaged 574,000 total viewers and 782,000 primetime viewers.

Comedian Joe Rogan slammed Stelter over his low ratings, calling the CNN host a “motherfucker” who is “supposed to be a journalist.”

He said that the show is struggling “because the market has spoken and your show’s fucking terrible.”

“Brian Stelter’s show keeps slipping and slipping and slipping in the ratings,” he added. “Same with Don Lemon’s.”

The comedian also ripped Stelter for his widely criticized softball interview with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, where he asked her what the media is getting wrong in their coverage of the White House.