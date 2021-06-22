Spokesman Says Trump Has ‘Zero Desire’ To Be Speaker Of The House

A spokesman for former President Donald Trump said he has “zero desire” to be Speaker of the House, Punchbowl News reported.

“Trump has zero desire to be speaker,” spokesman Jason Miller told Punchbowl News via text message Tuesday.

Miller’s response follows House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s misinterpreted claims that Trump wants to serve as Speaker of the House on Fox News Friday. However, McCarthy’s office clarified that Trump said he wants the minority leader to serve as Speaker. (RELATED: POLL: 78% Of Capitol Hill Staffers Believe GOP Will Take Back The House In 2022)

Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) commentator David Brody asked Trump about the possibility of being Speaker, to which the former president responded is not something he “would’ve considered.”

“Well, I’ve heard the talk and it’s getting more and more. But it’s not something that I would’ve considered but it is certainly-there’s a lot of talk about it,” Trump said. “I have a good relationship with Kevin [McCarthy] and hopefully we will do everything traditionally.”

NEW: President Trump to @DBrodyReports on becoming Speaker of the House: “it’s nothing that I’ve ever considered.”

Watch the rest of the interview on today’s #TheWaterCooler on Real America’s Voice @Justthenews here: https://t.co/VhlCTwLcne pic.twitter.com/51Z8WszbVS — Real America’s Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) June 21, 2021

The former president has hinted at the idea of running for re election in the 2024 presidential race, telling the Daily Wire’s Candace Owens that people will be “very, very happy” with his future announcement.

“I’m absolutely enthused. I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time,” Trump said. “It’s very early, but I think people are going to be very, very happy…when I make a certain announcement.”