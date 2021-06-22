DC Mayor Bowser Claims There Was Only One Night Of Rioting In The District During Summer 2020

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser claimed that there was only one night of rioting in the District during the summer of 2020.

Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said during a Senate hearing Tuesday that he condemns both the rioting during the summer of 2020 and the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol. He asked Bowser if she had seen any insurance claims regarding how much property damage was done during the riots after George Floyd’s death.

“Do you have a figure on that?” Johnson asked. “Because we know nationally, close to $2 billion in insurance claims.”

“I’m glad to hear you say that you’re opposed to riotous behavior … I know that we had one night of rioting in the District,” Bowser began. When Johnson asked how many people were arrested during the summer riots, Bowser responded that “dozens” of people were arrested. (RELATED: BLM Riots Dragged Democrats Down In 2020, Data Shows — But Peaceful Protests Helped Them)

“We do not permit any riotous behavior,” she continued. “Whoever is conducting it. And we have made arrests in both cases, in cases where we had riotous behavior here, on Congress’ grounds, and on city streets.”

Video evidence shows that there were multiple nights of rioting, and that the unrest continued over several months.

Firework and other projectiles thrown at diners on the patio of PJ Clarke’s near BLM Plaza. Pour one out for my eardrums pic.twitter.com/G8Wp8ZeiVd — Richie????McG???? (@RichieMcGinniss) November 14, 2020

American flag has been burned right in front of the White House pic.twitter.com/LoepqNcMEQ — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) June 1, 2020

Rioters in Lafayette Square in Washington DC are trying to topple over a statue of President Andrew Jackson

pic.twitter.com/p3hFCLx9P8 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 23, 2020

On May 31, Daily Caller reporter Shelby Talcott posted a video of a large fire in front of the White House where people were burning an American flag. Another video from June 22 showed rioters trying to topple a statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Square. Daily Caller reporter Richie McGinniss posted a video Nov. 14 showing rioters throwing fireworks and other projectiles at diners on the patio of PJ Clarke’s near Black Lives Matter Plaza.