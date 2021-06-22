Editorial

Greg Gard Releases Statement After Leaked Audio Recording, Athletic Department Officials Say The Program Still Supports Him

The Wisconsin Badgers are circling the wagons around head basketball coach Greg Gard.

Gard and the program have been under serious fire all day Tuesday after the Wisconsin State Journal revealed secretly recorded audio showed several seniors airing grievances with the face of the basketball program. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Multiple players complained about Gard’s attitude towards players and their belief that he didn’t care about them. Personally, it sounded like a lot of complaining, but it’s still been an ugly day for the team.

Well, Gard released a statement to tamp down the flames and said in part, “I am fully committed to their development as basketball players, students and young men. And I am willing and open to conversations with our players any time in an effort to achieve their goals and those of our programs.”

He also added that he was “incredibly disappointed” that somebody leaked the secretly recorded audio to the press. You can read the full statement below.

Furthermore, athletic director Barry Alvarez and his replacement Chris McIntosh both expressed support for Gard.

Whoever leaked the audio should be ashamed of themselves, and I hope they’re eventually publicly identified. There’s zero excuse for recording a private conversation between a coach and his players.

It’s totally unacceptable, and I’m glad to see the program is 100% backing Gard.

Sports can be tough at times, and they’re far from always easy. However, you don’t just cave in because things are going south.

Hopefully, more and more former players step up and defend Gard. He’s here to stay, and that’s the way it should be.