Biden’s Poll Numbers In Iowa Are Tanking

President Joe Biden’s poll numbers in Iowa have tanked in just a matter of months, with a majority now disapproving of his presidency in a June poll from the Des Moines Register.

Biden left March with 47% of Iowans approving of his job and 44% disapproval, but his numbers have now reversed. The new poll shows that 52% of Iowans now disapprove of his presidency and just 43% approve.

Vice President Kamala Harris faced similarly bleak numbers in the poll, with 50% of Iowans disapproving of her job performance and 43% approving.

The Iowa numbers come less than a week after Biden’s national approval rating slipped under 50% in a May poll released on June 16. The poll showed a six-point drop in national approval from April to the end of May. (RELATED: Lindsey Graham: Path To GOP Victory In 2022 Is To ‘Get Behind President Trump’)

Biden approval down 6 points in one month, per Monmouth (48%). Headline goes another way: https://t.co/JHVuZTtdEq — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) June 16, 2021

Many of Biden’s spending policies remain popular according to the national poll, however. For example, the American Rescue Plan maintained a 60% approval rating, and his prospective American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan maintained 68% and 61% approval ratings, respectively.

Less than half of respondents who approve of the legislation believe Biden’s plans should be passed as they are, however.

Biden has continued the recent trend of polling lower than average for presidents at this stage of their term. The average approval ratings for the past 14 U.S. Presidents at the same stage as Biden’s presidency have hovered around 66%, according to ABC News. Only former President Donald Trump and President Gerald Ford polled lower.