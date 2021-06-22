‘You’ve Used It Too’: Jake Tapper Corners Democratic Senator On Claim That Filibuster Is ‘Corrupt’ And ‘Abused’ By Republicans

CNN anchor Jake Tapper pressed Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal on his opposition to the filibuster during a Tuesday interview.

Blumenthal joined Tapper on “The Lead” to discuss efforts to modify the filibuster or abolish it altogether and complained that Republicans “overuse, abuse and misuse” it in their attempts to block the Democrats’ agenda. (RELATED: Barr Unloads On Blumenthal: ‘We Have To Stop Using The Criminal Justice Process As A Political Weapon’)

WATCH:

Tapper began by pointing out the fact that Democrats controlled the House, the Senate and the White House, asking Blumenthal what he meant when he claimed billionaires were controlling politics.

Blumenthal said that even with control of the House and the White House, a split Senate meant that a lot of bills might not even make it to debate with a 60-vote threshold. “And that’s why a lot of us, including many of our leaders, believe that we should tremendously modify the filibuster. I’m in favor of abolishing it, but in the meantime, we can mobilize, support the American people to understand that dark money, the money that goes to elections without disclosure is determining the outcomes,” he said.

“Senator, haven’t you voted in favor of filibustering Republican legislation, not allowing them to even proceed to a discussion, an amendment process, and debate on a bill?” Tapper asked.

“We have used the 60-vote threshold a number of times,” Blumenthal replied.

“You’re talking about it being corrupt, but you’ve used it, too,” Tapper pushed back. (RELATED: ‘I Cover The News, Wherever That Takes Me’: Politico Playbook Pits Chris Wallace Against Jake Tapper Over Booking Republicans)

“The dark money is corrupt. The current finance system and its corruption is what we want to end,” Blumenthal continued. “The filibuster is a rule that stymies majority vote.”

Blumenthal went on to argue that the founding fathers would have “absolutely rejected” the filibuster, claiming that Republicans “overuse, abuse, and misuse” it so often that many Democrats were ready to scrap it.

According to Fox News anchor John Roberts’ recent tally, however, Democrats used the filibuster over 300 times in the last year — Republicans used it just once.