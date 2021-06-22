Editorial

Kate Middleton Wows In Jeans And Rose Blazer Combo For Museum Outing

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits The Natural History Museum in London

REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Kate Middleton truly wowed photographers when she stepped out in a jeans and blazer combo on Tuesday during an outing to the Natural History Museum in London.

REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

 

REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

 

REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

The Duchess of Cambridge looked as striking as ever in the blue jeans she paired with a gorgeous rose-colored jacket during her visit to the British museum to learn about its Urban Nature Project.(RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

 

REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

 

REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a pair of white sneakers and a white scoop-neck top. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Mortified, ‘Hurt’ Following Meghan Markle’s Claims Duchess Made Her ‘Cry,’ Royal Author Shares)

REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

In several pictures, Middleton visited with schoolchildren and joined in on various nature activities.

Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

Geoff Pugh/Pool via REUTERS

“Today The Duchess joined schoolchildren taking part in nature activities, before fixing an acoustic monitoring device to a cherry tree in the Wildlife Garden — which will record ambient sound to help @NHM_London investigate patterns of animal activity within the garden,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read about the trip.

REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

REUTERS/Tom Nicholson

The duchess’ fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.