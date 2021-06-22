Kate Middleton Wows In Jeans And Rose Blazer Combo For Museum Outing

Kate Middleton truly wowed photographers when she stepped out in a jeans and blazer combo on Tuesday during an outing to the Natural History Museum in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked as striking as ever in the blue jeans she paired with a gorgeous rose-colored jacket during her visit to the British museum to learn about its Urban Nature Project.(RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a pair of white sneakers and a white scoop-neck top. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Mortified, ‘Hurt’ Following Meghan Markle’s Claims Duchess Made Her ‘Cry,’ Royal Author Shares)

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

In several pictures, Middleton visited with schoolchildren and joined in on various nature activities.

“Today The Duchess joined schoolchildren taking part in nature activities, before fixing an acoustic monitoring device to a cherry tree in the Wildlife Garden — which will record ambient sound to help @NHM_London investigate patterns of animal activity within the garden,” a tweet from Kensington Palace read about the trip.

