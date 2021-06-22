REPORT: Kendall Jenner Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Another Alleged Stalker

Kendall Jenner has reportedly been granted a temporary restraining order from another alleged stalker — this time from a person who recently tried to get onto her property.

The 25-year-old Victoria’s Secret model filed for legal protection from a 23-year-old man named Isais Noe Flores, who is accused of scaling a barbed wired fence around her home to try and gain access to where she lives, TMZ reported Monday.

Kendall Jenner has ANOTHER stalker scare after an intruder jumped the wall to her gated community https://t.co/mPz4vn4rLh — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 15, 2021

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star claimed in court documents obtained by the outlet that Flores is obsessed with her and has reportedly also “stalked” her several times since 2018 by showing up to her Los Angeles home, sending her gifts and professing his love. (RELATED: REPORT: Kim Kardashian Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker)

After Flores’ recent attempt, he was taken into custody and spent 10 hours behind bars charged with misdemeanor trespassing, Page Six noted.

She is due back in court July 13 for a hearing on the matter after a judge granted her a temporary restraining order.

The reality TV star previously was granted a five-year restraining order against another man, Shaquan King, who allegedly attempted to go skinny dipping in her pool and allegedly sent her death threats, the outlet noted.