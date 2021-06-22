Lane Kiffin Trolls Kirby Smart With Father’s Day Message About Nick Saban

Lane Kiffin fired off a hilarious tweet Tuesday.

The Ole Miss football coach tweeted a belated Father's Day message for Georgia leader Kirby Smart, and it's a hysterical photo.

Kiffin tweeted a picture of a juiced up Nick Saban holding a baby with Smart’s head on it. It’s a clear reference to how Smart used to be an assistant for the seven-time national champion and has never beaten him.

Take a look at the awesome post below.

Trying to get swole after spending Sunday with the ???? ⁦@AlabamaFTBL⁩ ⁦@KirbySmartUGA⁩ pic.twitter.com/nJBvb6yIev — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) June 22, 2021

Is Lane Kiffin great or is Lane Kiffin great? The answer is an overwhelming yes. He’s the absolute man, and he knows how to get people fired up. That’s just a fact.

Outside of Mike Leach, I’m not sure there’s a better coach on Twitter than Leach. The dude is an electric factory with everything he’s involved in.

Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmm Can u rat poison urself? https://t.co/ABtCCn0dwB — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) November 28, 2017

At the same time, Kiffin is also a former Saban assistant, and he’s never beaten the Alabama coach. Maybe don’t poke the bear until you’ve done it yourself.

Granted, that game last season was electric between the Rebels and Crimson Tide.

If this is the energy Kiffin has on June 22, then he’s going to be in peak form by the time Ole Miss opens the season in early September against Louisville.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

If Kiffin can get Ole Miss to nine or 10 wins this season, he’ll have Oxford rocking. I hope it happens!