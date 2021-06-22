‘Love Island’ Star Shannon Singh Says She Has Sex 8 Times A Day

“Love Island” star Shannon Singh wants people to believe she has an outrageous amount of sex.

The reality TV star and OnlyFans creator has a sizable following on Instagram, and she’s apparently not shy at all about her sex life. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @shannonsinghhh

“I am very sexually active, I have sex like eight times a day. Not every day but I have a lot of sex. I am very sexually active…I quite like a bit of rough and tough. I kind of like it rough and I love a bit of morning sex. I love it,” Singh said when talking about her sex life, according to The Mirror. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @shannonsinghhh

Yeah, you’ll have to excuse me if I don’t just immediately believe this claim. Eight times a day? Yeah, I find that borderline impossible to believe. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

How does anyone with any kind of life have time to have sex eight times a day? It’s simply not possible. There’s not enough time in the day. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

I don’t want to call anyone a liar, but eight times a day seems less realistic than a “Harry Potter” movie. She’s not claiming she did that once. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

She’s claiming that she hits that number on a regular basis. Again, I’m not buying it. There’s more likely some oceanfront property in Montana than there is that Singh has sex eight times a day on a regular basis.

Show us the receipts or move along! I’m not believing any claim this outrageous without some legit proof.