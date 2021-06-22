‘There Wasn’t A Dry Eye’: Man With Alzheimer’s Proposes To His Wife After Forgetting They Were Already Married

A man with Alzheimer’s proposed to his wife – after forgetting that they were already married.

A Connecticut man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease proposed to his own wife earlier this year, as reported by The Washington Post. His wife said “yes,” after which, the couple decided to renew their vows.

The proposal came as Peter Marshall, 56, and his wife were sitting on their couch watching TV, as reported by NBC New York. Peter turned to his wife of 12 years, Lisa, and said “Let’s do it,” pointing to a wedding scene on TV. Lisa asked if he wanted to get married.

“He said ‘yes’ and had this huge grin on his face,” Lisa recalled to NBC New York. “He doesn’t know that I’m his wife. I’m just his favorite person.”

After the proposal, the couple went ahead and renewed their vows. The ceremony took place April 26 in Holyoke, Massachusetts, according to The Washington Post. (RELATED: REPORT: High School Sweethearts Tie The Knot After More Than 65 Years Apart)

Wiping a tear from her eye, Lisa told NBC New York, “I’m the luckiest girl in the world. I get to do it twice.” She went on, “It was so perfect. I couldn’t have dreamt for a better day. It was so magical.”

Alzheimer’s is classified as “Early-Onset” when it occurs in someone under the age of 65, according to Johns Hopkins. Symptoms of this disease include confusion over time, place, and life events.

Peter no longer remembers the vow renewal ceremony, NBC New York reports. However, he is still immeasurably grateful for his wife, who said, “I can’t remember seeing him so happy for so long. He was so happy.”