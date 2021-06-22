Mark Schlereth Says There’s Still A ‘Real Chance’ Aaron Rodgers Gets Traded To The Broncos

NFL legend Mark Schlereth thinks Aaron Rodgers being traded to the Broncos is a real possibility.

At the moment, the face of the Green Bay Packers is holding out from training camp, and it looks like there’s no end in sight when it comes to him returning to the team. With nonstop trade chatter since the NFL draft, Schlereth thinks the Broncos are still very much in play to land the NFL superstar. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Aaron Rodgers is officially set to become a holdout Tuesday and the #Packers can fine him $93,085 if he misses all three days of minicamp — a small sum since he’s already jeopardized a $500,000 workout bonus by missing OTAs. The financial penalties grow in training camp. https://t.co/ioB4g4WhHR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 7, 2021

“I definitely think there’s a real chance,” the former Broncos star said during a Monday interview on Pat McAfee’s show when talking about Rodgers potentially getting traded to the Broncos.

You can listen to his full comments below.

I know that Packers fans don’t want to hear it, but I’m still 100% sold on the idea that Rodgers never plays another snap of football for the Packers.

In fact, at this point, I’d be surprised if he did. It seems like he’s dug in with no intention of returning to the squad.

Unnamed Former NFL Executive Claims Aaron Rodgers’ Teammates Don’t Like Him. Is The Criticism Fair? https://t.co/TyRPMSL7Qc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 18, 2021

If he is traded, which I think any rational person agrees is on the table, the Broncos could be a great landing spot.

They have Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater already in the QB room, and we all know you’re not winning a Super Bowl with one of those two.

They need to upgrade, and Rodgers would be a serious improvement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaron Rodgers (@aaronrodgers12)

We’ll see what happens, but you definitely can’t rule out Denver. Something tells me they’ll be in the conversation right until the end.