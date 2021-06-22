News Anchor Goes Viral After Viewers Claim She Went Commando, Flashed The Whole Country

A news anchor from Italy went viral after viewers claimed that she was not wearing any underwear during her appearance on an Italian show covering the Euro 2020 soccer tournament, The New York Post reported Tuesday.

Paola Ferrari was appearing on an Italian Euro 2020 show and crossed her legs during the broadcast, at which point some viewers suggested that she was naked underneath the black dress, according to The New York Post. Ferrari, however, has denied the claims.

“It has gone viral, they are using more VAR (for this incident) than on the field at the European Championships,” Ferrari said. “It happened but it’s nothing serious.” (RELATED: Naked Woman With A Brick Attacks Newscaster In Shocking Viral Video)

Meet Paola Ferrari: Euro 2020 host going viral for ‘Basic Instinct’ moment https://t.co/colX5bextU pic.twitter.com/mSB3cr3SX1 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 22, 2021

Some users reportedly claimed that they saw a butterfly tattoo in her nether region, to which Ferrari replied, “I can assure you that I do not have a tattooed butterfly, I do not fly so high.”

Viewers also reportedly likened the incident to a famous scene in the movie “Basic Instinct,” in which actress Sharon Stone seductively crossed her legs and revealed she was not wearing any underwear.

“It’s a bit of a stretch, as she is one of the sexiest women in the world,” Ferrari said, according to The New York Post. “In short, the viral video seems a bit exaggerated, I presented two evenings WITH pants.”

“Sharon Stone was not wearing underwear in that scene. I, on the other hand, prefer to protect health and hygiene,” she added.