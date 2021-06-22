NFL’s Carl Nassib’s Jersey Becomes The Top-Seller On Fanatics After He Comes Out As Gay

NFL star Carl Nassib’s jersey has become the top-seller on the sports site Fanatics after the player came out as gay.

"Raiders' DE Carl Nassib is the top-selling NFL jersey across the @Fanatics' network both yesterday and today," ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted on Tuesday to his millions of followers.

The Las Vegas player made headlines on Monday when he posted a video on Instagram about how he "wanted to take a quick moment" to share that he's gay, NFL.com reported.

“I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest,” the Raider’s star shared. “I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.”

“I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m not doing this for attention,” he added. “I just think that representation and visibility are so important.”

“I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate and I’m going to start by donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project,” Nassib continued. “They’re an incredible organization, they’re the number one suicide-prevention service for LGBTQ youth in America.”

His announcement makes him the first openly gay active player in the league’s history.