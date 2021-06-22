Man Cruises Through Times Square On Unidentified Flying Object, Shocking Onlookers

A man was filmed flying around Times Square in New York City on a hoverboard, videos circulating on social media since Monday show.

The sight was reminiscent of the villain Green Goblin from Marvel, Digital Trends reported. A video posted Monday by WhatIsNewYork on Instagram shows the man, wearing a helmet and dressed in black, entering the frame mounted on what appears to be a hover-copter while surprised onlookers film the oddity. (RELATED: FAA Approves First Automated Commercial Drones)

“This is what I pictured the year 2021 to look like when I was a kid,” the video caption read.

In the comments, many noted how similar the incident seemed to Green Goblin from Marvel and some expressed skepticism of the technology.

“The Green Goblin is typing…,” one user wrote. Another said, “Wheres spider man at.”

“I’m just picturing the Green Goblin now,” a comment from a user named @tillywillynilly read.

“The last thing we need in NY is people falling out of the sky because they forgot to charge their battery,” wrote one more skeptical user with the handle @thereal.dannyp.

The eight-propeller drone in the video resembles an Omni Hoverboard, which ranges between $10,000 and $20,000, Gothamist reported. YouTuber Hunter Kowald regularly uploads videos of himself traveling in urban areas on a drone hoverboard similar to the one in the Monday video.

“According to the NYPD it’s illegal to take off in an aircraft outside of the local airports, and we know they’ve been investing in various drone and anti-drone equipment, so it’s probably only a matter of time before we see dogfights to the death above Times Square,” WNYC drone expert Jake Dobkin said, according to Gothamist.