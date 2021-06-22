REDDIT DEBATE: What Are The Best College Football Traditions?

Reddit users want to know what the best traditions are in college football.

The college football subreddit is currently debating the best traditions on the “What are your favorite CFB traditions?” thread, and it’s not hard at all for me to answer that question. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

My favorite tradition in college football is “Jump Around” after the third quarter of home Wisconsin games.

There’s nothing like it. You have tens of thousands of fans jumping around to the famous House of Pain song, and the entire stadium rocks like an earthquake is happening.

Until you experience it, it’s almost hard to put into words just how epic and awesome it is. The videos of “Jump Around” are great, but they don’t do it justice.

They just don’t show the true scope and power of “Jump Around” once the music hits prior to the fourth quarter starting, especially if it’s a night game.

There’s nothing sexier than “Jump Around” under the lights with the eyes of America on us.

If you ever find yourself looking for a game to go to, I suggest you travel to Wisconsin to watch fans cut loose with “Jump Around.” You’re going to be blown away by every second of it.