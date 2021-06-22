Ricky Gervais Tweets A Video Ripping People Easily Offended On Social Media

Ricky Gervais recently tweeted an awesome video about people easily offended on Twitter.

The comedy legend tweeted a video of himself doing a standup bit about how people on Twitter take everything personally and are easily triggered. If you watch one video today destroying the woke mob, make sure it’s this one. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can check it out below.

I love when Gervais finds himself on a roll because he really doesn’t hold back at all. He just shoots the audience straight, and that’s why he’s great.

Anyone who destroys the woke mob and people easily offended is alright in my book.

It’s really not hard to figure out. If you find yourself easily offended by what you see on social media, then you need to get a life.

In order to think people’s tweets are about you, you have to have a gigantic ego. Believe it or not, nobody on Twitter is really that important. In fact, I’d argue that 99.9999% of opinions on Twitter don’t mean anything.

If you ever find yourself melting down about tweets, take a moment to recognize that they have nothing to do with you. Just grab a beer and relax.

Life is way too short to spend your time angry online. That’s just a fact, and the sooner you learn it, the better off you’ll be.

Props for Gervais for continuing to be the man.