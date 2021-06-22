Shaq Helps Struggling Mothers Buy Computers For Their Kids

Shaquille O’Neal is doing the best he can to help the less fortunate.

According to SportsCenter, the legendary retired NBA center goes to “stores looking for moms to help out,” and recently helped a mother who couldn’t afford computers for her kids. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“My motto lately is it could be worse, and that could be you,” Shaq said.

“My motto lately is it could be worse, and that could be you.” Shaq says he goes into stores looking for moms to help out. In this moment, he said he saw a mom at the register who couldn’t afford school laptops for her kids. Shaq stepped up and said, “I got you.” ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/kjynu2GKnH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 22, 2021

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that Shaq is an incredibly generous guy. It’s been known for doing stuff like this for a long time.

He has a ton of money, and he doesn’t hesitate to ever help people in need.

Good guy @SHAQ saw this fella buying an engagement ring, and decided to pay for it himself. ???? (????: @shaqfu_radio) pic.twitter.com/zzP3z4AX26 — theScore (@theScore) April 7, 2021

The world could certainly use a few more guys like Shaq. He’s generous, authentic and has tons of support from regular fans.

Most pro athletes count their money and move along with their lives. Shaq goes out of his way to help others, and we should applaud his actions.

Props to the legendary Lakers star for continuing to prove he’s one of the best guys to ever come out of the NBA.