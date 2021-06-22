St. Louis Sues Over Missouri Law Preventing Police Departments From Enforcing ‘Invalid’ Federal Gun Laws

St. Louis city and the county of St. Louis filed a lawsuit Monday to block a new Missouri law that bans local law enforcement from enforcing so-called “invalid” federal gun laws.

The suit seeks to deem the law as unconstitutional under the Supremacy Clause, which says that “a state cannot nullify federal law.”

Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed a law nullifying federal gun laws relating to gun registration and the tracking of guns by domestic violence offenders, the Kansas City Star reported. Local law enforcement agencies are prohibited from helping federal agents enforcing laws deemed “invalid.” Local police departments can be sued for up to $50,000 if they enforce federal law, according to the report.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) also warned that the state cannot disregard federal gun laws, citing the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause. Federal agents, however, are still permitted to enforce federal laws.

Parson responded to the DOJ arguing “Missouri has the right to refuse to enforce constitutional infringements by the federal government.”

“The State of Missouri has every right under our system of government and the Tenth Amendment to place limitations on what state and local officials may do,” Parson wrote. “The Department of Justice has identified no conflict with the federal law from the Second Amendment Preservation Act’s restrictions on state activities and hiring practices.”

#HB85 makes it more difficult for law enforcement to do their job: stopping violent crime. #moleg is once again throwing up barriers that make communities less safe. Proud to join @DrSamPage to fight back against this harmful and unconstitutional law. https://t.co/gEYwpaG0hw pic.twitter.com/8QbBbEFoyu — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones (@saintlouismayor) June 21, 2021

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones said in a statement the law was “harmful” and that it takes “away tools our communities need to prevent gun violence.” She noted that “2020 was the deadliest year of gun violence in [the] state’s history.” (RELATED: 9th Circuit Blocks Lower Court’s Overturning Of California’s Assault Weapons Ban)

“[N]ow the Missouri legislature is throwing up barriers to stop police from doing their most important job – preventing and solving violent crime,” she said.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page issued a statement, saying the new law welcomes gun violence.

“This new law is like the state holding out a sign that says ‘Come Commit Gun Violence here’. We can’t expect people to stay in St. Louis or to move their businesses here if we don’t do everything we can to reduce gun violence in the region, but this new law sends the opposite message to our residents and business community.”

The police chief of St. Louis suburb O’Fallon resigned after the legislation was passed, according to CBS News. Outgoing Chief Philip Dupuis claimed the law would “decrease public safety and increase frivolous lawsuits designed to harass and penalize good, hard-working law enforcement agencies.”

The Missouri Sheriff’s Association also said they opposed the legislation, according to KSDK.

“Our association, compromised of 114 sheriffs, has even been accused of being against our citizens’ right to bear arms. This disingenuous and misleading campaign is unjustified and is intended to cause undue alarm for our constituents.”