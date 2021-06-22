T-Pain Claims Usher Told Him He ‘F**ked Up Music’

T-Pain recently told an incredible story about Usher crushing his soul.

In a video tweeted by @LoggingInIsBad from "This is Pop," the famous rapper told a story about how Usher told him during a conversation on a plane that he "f**ked up music." Usher's words caused the "Bartender" singer to apparently spiral into a depression.

If there was a great example of fighting words in the entertainment industry, I’m pretty sure these words from Usher would be perfect.

You tell a guy that he ruined music, you might get punched in the face.

Also, Usher is just completely wrong. Some of T-Pain’s music is great, and he has millions of fans. If people like him more than Usher, then that’s a problem with the R&B singer. It’s not an issue with T-Pain.

People spend their money on stuff they like. Given the fact T-Pain is a certified star with several hits, people clearly like him.

Usher needs to check himself before he wrecks himself because T-Pain’s music definitely hits hard for a large portion of the population.

