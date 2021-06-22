Tom Brady Says An NFL Team Passed On Him During Free Agency

One NFL team apparently made the foolish decision to pass on Tom Brady during free agency.

Brady sent shockwaves through the NFL last offseason when he announced that he was leaving the Patriots and would explore free agency.

Eventually, the seven-time Super Bowl champion signed with the Buccaneers and the rest is history. He led the Bucs to a Super Bowl in his first season with the team, and the decision to bring him in was obviously the correct one.

However, there was another team that passed on him. In a promo clip for an upcoming episode of “The Shop,” Brady revealed that one unnamed team was no longer interested in him and decided to stick with their current QB.

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?’”@TomBrady kept receipts on his free agency ???? @brgridiron#TheShopHBO premieres Friday at 9:30pm on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/lDW8ywrLLP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 21, 2021

It’ll be interesting to see if Brady actually names the team that passed on him when the episode airs Friday.

When he made the decision to sign with the Bucs, the only other team that was believed to be in a mix in a major way was the Chargers. It’s hard to believe the Chargers stuck with anyone because Justin Herbert wasn’t even the starter week one last year.

That means it’s to be a different squad that dabbled in the water before passing.

As pointed out by NinersNoise.com, there’s a pretty good chance he was talking about the San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 49ers reportedly had some interest in Brady, but ultimately stuck with Jimmy G. Then, they drafted Trey Lance third overall in April.

It’s a chaotic QB room to say the least.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by San Francisco 49ers (@49ers)

Name the team, Brady! Name the team that wasn’t interested in the winningest QB in NFL history! We’ll find out Friday night on HBO.