Police Officer Targeted And Killed In Colorado For Being A Cop, Officials Say

A police officer was fatally shot while responding to a call reporting a suspicious incident in Arvada, Colorado, Monday, according to the Arvada Police Department.

Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley and “good samaritan” John Hurley, 40, died during the incident, according to the Arvada Police Police Department. The suspect died and has not yet been identified, though Arvada Police Chief Link Strate said in a Tuesday press conference they “expressed hatred” towards law enforcement officials.

“While we don’t yet have all the facts, I can tell you that Gordon was targeted because he was wearing an Arvada Police uniform and a badge,” Strate said. “Officer Beesley was ambushed by a person who expressed hatred of police officers.”

Arvada Police Officer Gordon Beesley – End Of Watch 6/21/2021

Hurley “likely disrupted what could have been a larger loss of life,” according to Strate. Hurley entered the area where the shooting was happening and prevented additional deaths, though police have not yet released information on Hurley’s actions during the shooting, according to law enforcement officials.

“We are hurt and troubled, but most importantly, we are committed to the protection of this community, our community, that we all love, and to honor Officer Gordon Beesley and Mr. Hurley,” Strate said. (RELATED: Police Officer Dragged To Death By Car, Suspect Fatally Shot)

Two investigations were opened into the incident, Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader said. The Arvada Police Department will receive support from state and federal officials to conduct a criminal investigation while the other involves Jefferson County officials reviewing whether police protocols were followed.

The Arvada Police Department did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

