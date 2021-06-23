Brett Favre Says It’s ‘Unfair’ For Laurel Hubbard And Transgender Women To Compete Against Biological Women

Brett Favre is not a fan of transgender athletes competing against biological women.

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard is set to be the first transgender woman to ever compete in the Olympics, and the legendary Packers quarterback thinks that’s a problem. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NZ weightlifter Hubbard to become first transgender athlete to compete at Games https://t.co/INNcBRxA2m pic.twitter.com/SYBBggb7Rd — Reuters (@Reuters) June 21, 2021

Favre said the following when discussing Hubbard and transgender athletes during a recent episode of his podcast, according to Fox News:

It’s a man competing as a woman. That’s unfair. It’s not fair for a man, even if this person wants to be a woman or feels compelled — if you want to become the opposite sex, that’s fine. I got no problem with it. But you can’t compete against — males cannot compete against females…If I was a true female — I can’t believe I’m saying that — and I was competing in weightlifting and lost to this person, I would be beside myself.

I’m not sure how any rational sports fan could disagree with Favre’s stance on this issue. He said he has nothing against transgender people, but letting them compete against biological women is not a great idea.

I mean, does anyone really disagree with that? It might be a hard pill for some detached from reality to swallow, but men and women are very different when it comes to sports.

There’s a reason we have to have female divisions for the Olympics and other sports. If the WNBA didn’t exist, women wouldn’t play pro basketball because not a single one on the planet could make the NBA.

If we didn’t have different divisions for swimming in the Olympics, no women would ever get the chance to compete. These are facts. You can hate them. It doesn’t make them any less true.

So, when a transgender woman decides they want to become a weightlifter and go to the Olympics to compete against biological women, I’m not sure how the hell anyone can be okay with that.

Hubbard dominates her competition as she has racked up gold medals in events, and I’m sure the Olympics won’t be different.

This needs to end, and common sense people like Brett Favre should continue to point out the absurdity of the situation.