Britney Spears Says She Has An ‘IUD’ In Her Body And They ‘Won’t Let’ Her ‘Go To The Doctor To Take It Out’

Britney Spears appeared in court Wednesday to fight to end her 13-year conservatorship, and revealed she has an IUD in her body they won’t let her remove.

“I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant,” the 39-year-old pop singer told the court, NBC News reported.

“I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby,” she added. “But this so called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children any more children.” (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Social Media Manager Says The Star ‘Creates Her Own Posts’ After She Shares Bizarre Videos)

BREAKING: Britney Spears just told the world how bad her conservatorship really is https://t.co/DZVpCWCcwn — VICE News (@VICENews) June 23, 2021

“And it’s is my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested,” Spears continued, Vice News reported. “I just want my life back. And it’s been 13 years. And it’s enough. I’ve told the whole world I’m OK. And I’m happy. It’s a lie.” (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Fans Not Convinced New Video Update Is Actually Recent)

The superstar shared that she’s “not happy,” “can’t sleep,” and is “depressed” crying every day.”

“I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive,” Britney explained. “I want to end the conservatorship without being evaluated.”

Court records recently obtained by The New York Times claim the superstar singer had raised issues in 2014 about the conservatorship overseen by her father, Jamie Spears, and had repeatedly asked for it to end. However, her court-appointed lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, had never filed to do so, the outlet noted.

“It’s embarrassing and demoralizing what I’ve been through, and that’s the main reason I didn’t say it openly,” the “Gimme More” hitmaker explained. “I didn’t think anybody would believe me.”

Spears has been under a conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.

In court, the “Toxic” hitmaker talked about the “control” her father and her management team had over her and said they “should be in jail.” She also mentioned wanting to sue them, the outlet noted.