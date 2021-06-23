Porn Company Makes Offers To Several MLB Pitchers

Camsoda is offering MLB pitchers a lot of money to jump into the adult entertainment game.

The MLB was full of chaos Tuesday night as pitchers were checked for banned substances. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo made it clear they would take off their pants for a search! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sergio Romo is ready to fuck (and also be checked for sticky substances) pic.twitter.com/HYdnAfVOI2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 23, 2021

Now, CamSoda wants to capitalize on the action. According to a release from the porn company, Max Scherzer, Sergio Romo, Jacob deGrom, Gerrit Cole, Trevor Bauer, Zack Wheeler and Yu Darvish have all been offered $100,000 “to undo their belts … and perform in a 1-hour long X-rated cam show on our site.”

Terrible look on MLB pic.twitter.com/li5gsXYOjz — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken) June 23, 2021

Is a single MLB pitcher going to take up CamSoda on their offer? Hell no! But it does go to show the absurdity of the situation.

We now have porn offers rolling in because MLB pitchers are being treated like criminals who need to be strip-searched.

It’s ridiculous and nobody wants to see the game come to this.

Scherzer is NOT a fan of the Sticky Stuff search pic.twitter.com/pys7joosJ5 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 23, 2021

Also, as I’ve said many times before, porn companies are king when it comes to marketing, and the fact they jumped on this issue less than 24 hours after it started unfolding tells you everything you need to know.

