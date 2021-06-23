Cara Delevingne’s ‘Adult Playhouse’ Has A ‘Vagina Tunnel,’ ‘Stripper Pole’ And More

Cara Delevingne showed off her “adult playhouse” that has a “vagina tunnel,” “stripper pole” and more.

“My work requires me to put on many different hats and costumes,” the 28-year-old model shared with Architectural Digest in a YouTube video. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday.(RELATED: Report: Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Split After 2 Years Together)

“I love slipping into these various characters, so I wanted my home to reflect lots of different themes and moods,” she added, as she gave the outlet a tour of her Los Angeles home.

WATCH:

In the clip, the supermodel walked through her pad that she said was inspired by Hugh Hefner’s “Playboy mansion,” as she showed off how architect Nicolò Bini helped bring her ideas to life like a pink “vagina tunnel” through a “vulval soft sculpture.” (RELATED: Cara Delevingne Will Reportedly ‘Open Herself Up To Experiments’ As She Dives Into World Of Porn And Erotica)

The “Suicide Squad” star then crawled into the secret passageway before “[crawling] out of a round washing-machine door suggestive of a rectum,” the outlet noted.

“I come in here to think, I come in here to create,” Delevingne shared. “I feel inspired in the vagina tunnel.”

The supermodel also showed off what she called the “Pink Pussy Palace” which is a pink-carpeted sex attic complete with a gold stripper pole, mirrored ceiling and swing.

“You know, if you wanna play,” she added.

There’s also a fun-and-games theme with a pool table, poker room and ball pit.

“I love games—charades, beer pong, poker, Cards Against Humanity, tug-of-war, whatever feels fun,” the model explained. “When my friends come over, the house turns into an obstacle course. It’s like an indoor-outdoor playground by way of Alice in Wonderland. If I’m having a bad day, I just hop in the ball pit. You can’t really cry in a ball pit.”

“It doesn’t matter what age you are,” she added. “The meaning I have for this house is just ‘never grow up.'”

“Always maintain some sort of childlike innocence or joy or just the need for fun,” Delevinge continued. “They’re really great for stress. You can’t cry in a ball pit, I’ve tried.”

She also talked about how she likes to play her see-through Wurlitzer piano in the nude.

“I’ve been alone in this house for a long time, so generally, I would be naked,” Delevigne shared.