Woman Who Was Beat Down, Shot In Gruesome Chicago Slaying Dies

The woman who was shot Saturday night in Chicago after Puerto Rican Day celebrations has died, according to local reports.

Yasmin Perez, 25, sustained a shot to the neck during the incident and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to the Chicago Sun Times. Perez succumbed to her injuries Tuesday morning, the Chicago Sun Times reported. Perez’s boyfriend, 24-year-old Gyovanni Arzuaga, appeared to have been shot multiple times and was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead the night of the incident, according to the report.

Perez and Arzuaga leave behind two young children, according to CBS 2.

English article with more information https://t.co/MpDhpw0HSr — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 22, 2021

The incident unfolded around 9:00 p.m., at Humboldt Park when Perez and Arzuaga were leaving the Puerto Rican People’s Parade, CBS 2 reported. Police said the couple were driving when they got into a minor crash and were quickly ambushed by a group of people, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

Video footage posted to social media appears to show Arzuaga and Perez being dragged out of their car. A group of people dragged Perez out of the car first and beat her, CBS 2 reported. Arzuaga reportedly tried to shield Perez. As the couple lay on the road next to the driver’s side door, an unidentified man walks up to the pair and shoots each of them at point blank range.

WARNING: GRAPHIC

“Execution style – that’s what they did,” Aiza Knight, who stopped to say a prayer at the memorial said, according to CBS 2. “All he did was try to save his wife, so they decided to shoot him in the head.” (RELATED: 4 Killed, 4 Injured During Another Grisly Shooting In Chicago)

Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot vowed justice and said the city has “promising leads” on the suspected shooter, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

“There’s one person who dealt the fatal shot. But there were others who were standing by who dragged that poor woman out of the car,” Lightfoot reportedly said. “The man who was killed literally used his body as a shield and paid for that with his life.”

No arrests have been made as of Tuesday, according to the report.