Dems Vote Down Chip Roy Amendment To Prevent FTC From Using Funds To Promote CRT

Democrats in the House of Representatives voted down an amendment Wednesday that would have blocked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) from using funds from the bill to promote Critical Race Theory, the House Judiciary GOP said on Twitter.

The proposed amendment by Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas to the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act of 2021 would have prevented funds from the bill going toward “any other policy that discriminates based on race, including through rule-making or selective enforcement,” according to the tweet.

DEMOCRATS JUST VOTED THIS AMENDMENT DOWN. In other words, if this bill passes, the FTC will be able to use funds to promote Critical Race Theory. https://t.co/iaWcpf4nQy — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) June 23, 2021

If the bill passes, the FTC will be able to use its funds to promote Critical Race Theory (CRT) and policies that discriminate based on race, which critics say isn’t specific enough about how the resources would be used and has nothing to do with antitrust enforcement. (RELATED: OPM Nominee Confirmed After Republican Delay Over Concerns Critical Race Theory Could Seep Further Into Government)

Patrick Hedger, vice president of the Taxpayer Protection Alliance, called the funding bill a “catchall for progressive policy.”

.@chiproytx’s broad point here on the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act is correct. There aren’t sufficient guardrails for what FTC does w/ the increased funding, & current FTC leadership has been painfully clear they want to use antitrust as a catchall for progressive policy. — Patrick Hedger (@PatHedger18) June 23, 2021

CRT asserts that America and its founders are fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its promoters pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

Roy criticized his Democrat counterparts for advancing “wokeness,” instead of putting America first. “Our adversaries like Russia and China are weaponizing the leftist agenda,” Roy said on the House floor Wednesday. He has been a steadfast critic of CRT.

Rep. Roy railed against Democrats for putting their toxic woke agenda first and America last. Watch more here: pic.twitter.com/kwhtwatAul — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) June 23, 2021

Why in the world would Democrats allow the FTC to push Critical Race Theory? CRT has nothing to do with antitrust enforcement. https://t.co/fX6eU1rTRU — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) June 23, 2021

Excellent point by @chiproytx on needing to clarify how the resources will be used. It should deepen expertise, not expand bureaucracy. The primary problem with the Merger Filing Fee Modernization Act was that it didn’t specify. Otherwise, this would be pretty unobjectionable. — Ashley Baker (@andashleysays) June 23, 2021

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.