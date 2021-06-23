Coors Light Is Releasing Ice Cream Containing Alcohol

Coors Light is changing up the booze game for summer.

The popular beer company announced Tuesday afternoon that it’s releasing an orange cream pop ice cream with alcohol in it in partnership with Tipsy Scoop. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, you can now get a buzz while eating some ice cream thanks to Coors Light. You can check out the announcement below.

You thought we’d stop at turning the best ice cream into a hard seltzer? Think again. We’ve turned the best ice cream into a hard seltzer and turned THAT into hard ice cream, in partnership with @TipsyScoop . Sign up to get a discount on your first order https://t.co/86RcVIjfoL pic.twitter.com/D5CNOaM7ly — Coors Light (@CoorsLight) June 22, 2021

Okay, I’m sure many of you are seeing this and your first reaction is that it’s very weird. Don’t think that at all.

Ice cream with alcohol in it is a lot better than you might imagine. I used to make root beer floats in college with rum in them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coors Light (@coorslight)

They were outstanding. Now, I can’t do that anymore because I’m no longer fat, but at the time, they were delicious.

I’d imagine an orange cream ice cream with alcohol in it would be very similar. It’s hard for something like that to taste bad.

Coors already brought fans the seltzer version of orange cream pop, and now it’s time for the ice cream!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coors Light (@coorslight)

Let us know in the comments whether or not you think this is a good idea. I plan on trying the ice cream and seltzer. Life is short! Live it up!