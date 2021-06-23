Dozens Of Cows Escape A Slaughterhouse In California

Dozens of cows made a run for freedom in California.

According to KTLA, 40 cows escaped from a slaughterhouse Tuesday in Los Angeles County and had to be rounded up by the police. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Unfortunately, not all the cows survived to return to the slaughterhouse. One brave deputy felt he had no choice but to use lethal force, and he shot a cow during the escape that charged a family.

WHO HERD IT???????????? A herd of cows leads deputies on a chase across Pico Rivera. STORY >> https://t.co/aNLLlfoAaE pic.twitter.com/QpgFPMfclO — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) June 23, 2021

This might be a shocking sight for people in California, but this would just be business as usual back home in Wisconsin.

Cows get loose, you get the crew together and you round them up. It’s a tale as old as time.

I do find it hilarious that a cop felt the need to throw some lead down range in order to get the situation under control.

That cop has probably wanted to discharge his weapon in the field forever, and they finally found the perfect excuse to do it as the cow charged a family.

Do we think they went with their service pistol or a rifle from the car? Either way, I have no doubt that it was straight out of “Rambo.”

What a wild situation for everyone out in California. For those of us needing a fun story, I think this one should fill the daily quota.