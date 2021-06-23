The Detroit Pistons Get The 1st Pick Of The 2021 NBA Draft

The Detroit Pistons have won the NBA draft lottery.

The lottery was held Tuesday night to determine the draft order for the July 29 event, and the Pistons walked out with the first overall pick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While there’s no guarantee who the Pistons will end up drafting, the very smart money is on Cade Cunningham out of Oklahoma State.

The 2021 NBA draft lacks a bonafide superstar, but Cunningham is for sure the closest thing to a surefire franchise player.

Most of you probably don’t know this, but I grew up as a gigantic fan of the Detroit Pistons. When I was a kid, Ben Wallace, Rip Hamilton, Chauncey Billups, Rasheed Wallace and company were a dominant NBA squad, and they even beat the Lakers to win an NBA title.

Over the past several years, the team has fallen off of a cliff, but all the necessary pieces are there to rebuild.

Now, with the first overall pick in the draft, the Pistons have an opportunity to get the franchise on a great path for the next decade.

2021 NBA Draft Top 4:

1. Detroit

2. Houston

3. Cleveland

4. Toronto — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2021

We just have to avoid drafting Darko Milicic 2.0!