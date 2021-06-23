Evan Peters Opens Up About Why He Starred In ‘Mare Of Easttown’

Evan Peters wanted a change of pace when he agreed to star in “Mare of Easttown.”

Peters played detective Colin Zabel in the outstanding limited series from HBO, and it was probably the most serious role he’s done in his career. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Well, it turns out that’s exactly why Peters wanted to be involved with the project after several successful seasons on “American Horror Story.”

He told the Los Angeles Times, “I wanted to play someone more grounded in reality. I’ve played a lot of fantastical, supernatural characters. This was a challenge, something I was looking to do.”

Like I said above, “Mare of Easttown” was without a doubt the most serious role that I’ve ever seen Peters do.

He’s been famous for a very long time, but it’s mostly because of the different characters he’s played on “American Horror Story.”

Those characters are incredibly dark, but the show is obviously not as serious as “Mare of Easttown” was. I say that as an obvious fan of “AHS.”

In “Mare of Easttown,” Detective Colin Zabel was a complex character who met a very violent end before it was all said and done.

It was a hell of a character and a hell of a performance.

If you haven’t already seen “Mare of Easttown,” I can’t recommend it enough. Check it out on HBO ASAP!