Report: Former Cop Turns to OnlyFans After Caught Snorting Cocaine Off Model’s Chest

Former Australia cop Zachary Samuel Maidment has turned to OnlyFans after reportedly getting caught snorting cocaine off a Playboy model’s chest.

“The couple of ex’s [sic] you’ve been waiting for,” a message on the raunchy subscription site read from the pair, ABC Gold Coast reported in a piece published Tuesday. The comments were noted by the New York Post. (RELATED: Bella Thorne Accepts PornHub Vision Award)

“We have decided to give you all something to talk about this time,” the message added. “You’re welcome in advance for the good wank material.”

Cop busted sniffing coke off model’s butt is doing OnlyFans porn now https://t.co/XugCynGj4t via @nypost — Chris ???????? (@Chris_1791) June 23, 2021

“When Zac was in the police, they controlled every aspect of his life, including what he posted to social media,” the 25-year-old Maxim and Playboy cover model Tyana Hansen shared about the new OnlyFans venture with her former fiancee. “So, doing this is a chance for both of us to be ourselves.” (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Hansen claimed that in the first 24 hours the pair were on the site, they made “five figures” from their content.

“I’ve done this to have financial freedom, and it’s been a good opportunity to not have a boss and work for myself,” Tyana shared, who joined the site solo a year ago. “With this [account] having just launched, for him [to have the opportunity too … it’s been nice to share that together.”

Maidment is currently out on bail after facing multiple drug charges following his “bugged” birthday party in 2020 at a Star Casino penthouse, according to Australia’s 7 News.

The former Australian cop allegedly watched as Hansen snorted coke off another naked woman’s body and then Maidment reportedly sniffed the drug off his ex’s chest.

He has yet to enter a plea and is due back in court in August.