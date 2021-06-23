High-Speed Chase In California Ends With One Suspect Dead

A high-speed chase involving authorities ended with one suspect dead in California Wednesday morning, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol said the chase began just before midnight on Wednesday when officers began pursuing a stolen flatbed truck, police said, according to ABC 7. The chase ended in a crash and shooting on the 10 Freeway that left the suspect dead, which caused the Freeway to shut down for a period of time, ABC 7 noted.

#BREAKING 10 Freeway closed in both directions in Fontana after CHP chase of stolen flatbed truck ends in shootinghttps://t.co/azOMMDCewK — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 23, 2021

At some point, the driver began driving on the wrong side of the road on the 10 Freeway, but ran over a spike strip deployed by highway patrol officers, ABC 7 reported. Officers began shooting at the stolen flatbed truck from a helicopter owned by the San Bernardino County sheriffs after the truck crashed into a California Highway Patrol vehicle. (RELATED: Police Detain Driver Who Took Them On Wild Chase Down Airport Runways)

News coverage of the chase showed there was a covered body near the stolen truck, which investigators later confirmed was the driver of the vehicle, according to ABC 7. Authorities said they took the passenger of the vehicle into custody, ABC 7 noted.

After the crash, both sides of the 10 Freeway were shut down, causing headaches for re-routed commuters, ABC 7 reported. The freeway’s westbound lanes were able to reopen just after 5:30 a.m., according to ABC 7.