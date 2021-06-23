‘Absolutely No’: Jennifer Aniston On Using Dating Apps To Find A ‘Partner’

Jennifer Aniston completely shut down the idea of using dating apps to find love and said she will find a “fantastic partner” through the “normal ways” of dating.

"Absolutely no," the 52-year-old actress told People magazine in a piece published Wednesday when asked about finding someone online.

"I'm going to just stick to the normal ways of dating," she added. "Having someone ask you out. That's the way I would prefer it."

The “Friends” star admitted while she’s looking for a “fantastic partner,” she’s not necessarily thinking about getting married again after being divorced twice. She was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005, and Justin Theroux for two years before they split in 2018.

“Oh, God, I don’t know,” Aniston shared. “It’s not on my radar. I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That’s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents.”

“I’m in a really peaceful place,” she added. “I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs. I’m just a very fortunate and blessed human being.”