John McAfee Reportedly Found Dead In Spanish Jail

Software innovator John McAfee was reportedly found dead in a Spanish jail cell on Wednesday.

The Spanish High Court ruled earlier in the day that McAfee could be extradited to the United States to stand trial on charges of fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion. He was held in the Brians 2 Penitentiary in Barcelona, where he reportedly died, the Catalan Justice Department announced.

“Everything points to death by suicide,” the Catalan Justice Department said, according to The Guardian.

McAfee was 75 years old.

“McAfee… exploited a widely used social media platform and enthusiasm among investors in the emerging cryptocurrency market to make millions through lies and deception. The defendants allegedly used McAfee’s Twitter account to publish messages to hundreds of thousands of his Twitter followers touting various cryptocurrencies through false and misleading statements to conceal their true, self-interested motives,” US Attorney Audrey Strauss said at the time of the indictment.

McAfee was reportedly worth $100 million in 2007 after he found success with his self-named antivirus software, but lost most of his money in the 2008 stock market crash. He also ran for president in 2016 and 2020. (RELATED: John McAfee Claims He Was Arrested For Wearing ‘Thong Mask’ Instead Of Face Mask)

McAfee was arrested in Guatemala in 2012 after authorities in Belize accused him of murdering his neighbor.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.