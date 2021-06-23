REPORT: Kamala Harris To Visit The Border ‘This Week’

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit the U.S.-Mexico border “this week” after declining to go for months, Politico reported Wednesday.

The White House has not formally announced the trip and Harris’ office has declined to comment, but she is expected to visit the border Friday in El Paso, Texas, alongside Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Harris’ trip will come 93 days after President Joe Biden appointed her to lead the administration’s response to the ongoing immigration crisis.

New: VP Kamala Harris is heading to U.S. southern border on Friday. Her planned stop in El Paso comes after months of resisting calls from Republicans to make the trip. And it’s days before Trump is set to visit the border. via @dlippman https://t.co/JCTDFgd66J — Sabrina Rodríguez (@sabrod123) June 23, 2021

Harris’ trip would come just before former President Donald Trump’s own visit to the border, which is expected the following week. House Republicans have already announced plans to join Trump at the rally, where he is expected to criticize Biden’s immigration policies. Immigration has continued to be Biden’s least successful policy area, with polls showing large majorities of Americans preferring Trump’s border policies.

Harris has insisted for months that her role in immigration response does not pertain to the border itself, but instead focuses on diplomatic efforts aimed at ending “root causes” of migration from Central America.

Harris made her inaugural foreign policy trip to Guatemala and Mexico in early June, facing widespread criticism from both Republicans and some Democrats. NBC News host Lester Holt pressed her at the time on why she has yet to visit the border.

WATCH:

“Do you have any plans to visit the border?” Holt asked at the time.

“At some point. You know, we are going to the border. We’ve been to the border. So, this whole thing about the border — we’ve been to the border. We’ve been to the border,” Harris responded.

“You haven’t been to the border,” Holt interjected.