OPM Nominee Confirmed After Republican Delay Over Concerns Critical Race Theory Could Seep Further Into Government

Vice President Kamala Harris broke a Senate tie to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Tuesday.

The OPM manages all federal civilian employees and acts as a Human Resources department for the federal government. Senate Republicans unanimously opposed the nominee, Kiran Ahuja, citing her support for government-funded abortion and critical race theory (CRT).

CRT holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet teaches individuals to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

She is here to break a tie on the nomination of Kiran Ahuja for the Office of Personnel Management. Ahuja is set to be the first Biden official confirmed via tiebreaker (Harris broke a tie on a procedural vote for Colin Kahl, but not on final confirmation) https://t.co/ieMn90Ub3K — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) June 22, 2021

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley slammed the nomination, claiming that Ahuja would “bring critical race theory back into federal government training into every level of federal personnel stronger than ever,” and bring about a “new era of racial engineering” within the U.S. government. (RELATED: Psaki Claims ‘Responsible’ Education Includes Teaching Kids Critical Race Theory, 1619 Project)

While serving as the head of a nonprofit, Ahuja promoted the work of Ibram X. Kendi, the director of the Center for Antiracist Research at Boston University, who claims that “the only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination.”

Ahuja wrote in a blog post that “America was built by design. We are dealing with the cost,” and promoted a bail fund used to free Portland-area Antifa rioters.

The Biden administration hailed Ahuja’s confirmation, starting, “Ahuja is a qualified, experienced and dedicated public servant.”

“[W]e are looking forward to [Ahuja] leading … in … protecting the safety of the work force, empowering federal employees, and building a federal work force that looks like America,” a White House spokesman said to The New York Times.

The Office of Personnel Management was targeted by hackers in 2015, in one of the largest data breaches in United States history. Hackers, believed to be sponsored by the Chinese government, stole personal information from the files of 21 million government employees. A security review found that the agency did not implement proper security protocols.