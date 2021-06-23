Lamar Jackson’s Mom Is Negotiating His Extension With The Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson’s mom is taking the lead on his contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens.

During an interview with Pat McAfee, Ian Rapoport broke down how the dual-threat QB’s mom Felicia is acting as his “business partner” during negotiations. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch him break down the strange and unique dynamic below.

“It is a lot of pressure, unbelievably difficult. The stakes are incredibly high because if you lock yourself into a bad deal you could cost yourself 10s of millions of dollars”@RapSheet on Lamar Jackson & negotiating a contract extenstion without an agent #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/qaaQM6IlZj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 22, 2021

For those of you who might have forgotten, Lamar also used his mother as his point person going into the NFL draft when he came out of Louisville.

However, rookie money is more or less slotted in the NFL. There’s not a lot of negotiating going on. It’s way different once you start negotiating a deal that will likely be for more than $30 million annually.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamar Jackson (@new_era8)

We all love our mothers, but I wouldn’t let my mother negotiate a $125 million extension under any circumstances. No chance in hell.

Again, I love her dearly and I listen to her, but when there’s that kind of money on the line, go get yourself the best agent money can buy.

If your mother, who is clearly not a trained NFL agent, screws up, then you could lose generational money.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lamar Jackson (@new_era8)

Get yourself an agent, Lamar!