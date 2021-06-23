Michael B Jordan Renames Rum Brand After Nicki Minaj Claims It Was ‘Offensive’

Michael B. Jordan has apologized and said he will rename is rum brand after Nicki Minaj called it “offensive.”

The 34-year-old actor issued a statement on Instagram about changing the name of his J’Ouvert rum and said he never meant to “offend or hurt a culture,” the BBC reported in a piece published Wednesday.(RELATED: Watch Michael B. Jordan’s Gun Training Videos For ‘Black Panther’ Sequel)

“I just wanna say on behalf of myself [and] my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love [and] respect) and hoped to celebrate [and] shine a positive light on,” Jordan’s statement read. (RELATED: Some Nicki Minaj Fans Hate The Superstar’s Wax Figure. Rapper Actually Loved It When It Debuted.)

“We hear you,” he added. “I hear you [and] want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize [and] look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of.”

Minaj, who is from Trinidad, commented on social media about the “offensive name” in a post which mentioned his liquor brand shares its name with a Caribbean carnival that has ties to slavery.

“I’m sure MBJ didn’t intentionally do anything he thought Caribbean [people] would find offensive — but now that you are aware, change the name [and] continue to flourish [and] prosper,” the 38-year-old singer captioned her post directed at the “Black Panther” star.

Earlier, Jordan’s partners had promoted the new rum with a series of post thats explained the name, the Hollywood Reporter noted.

“Derived from the Antellian Creole French term meaning ‘daybreak,’ J’OUVERT originated in the pre-dawn streets of Trinidad, as celebration of emancipation combined with Carnival season to serve as the festival informal commencements,” one post read. “Crafted on those same islands, J’OUVERT Rum is a tribute to the party start.”