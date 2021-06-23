Morgan Stanley Bans Non-Vaccinated Clients And Employees From Offices

Morgan Stanley announced it would not let unvaccinated employees or clients into its office buildings, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

“Starting July 12 all employees, contingent workforce, clients and visitors will be required to attest to being fully vaccinated to access Morgan Stanley buildings in New York and Westchester,” Morgan Stanley Chief Human Resources Officer Mandell Crawley said in a memo obtained by the Financial Times on Tuesday.

Employees, clients, and visitors will have to confirm their vaccination status on an “honorary basis” by July 1, Crawley said in the letter.

Those who don’t confirm their vaccination status by July 12 will have to continue working remotely and lose access to the Morgan Stanley buildings, the memo said.

Morgan Stanley already has vaccine-only workplaces in different company divisions and dropped the daily health check requirement Wednesday for in-office employees, the Financial Times reported. (RELATED: Biden Admin Says COVID-19 Vaccine Shouldn’t Be Mandatory For Federal Employees)

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman told employees he wants everyone back in the office by Labor Day, he said in an interview.

“If you can go into a restaurant in New York City, you can come into the office and we want you in the office,” Gorman said in the interview.

Morgan Stanley’s policy is the strictest seen out of the major Wall Street firms, according to the Financial Times.

Goldman Sachs employees must submit their vaccination status, but proof is not required, according to a memo received by the New York Times on June 10.

Unvaccinated employees and visitors are still allowed in the office, but they will have to wear masks and socially distance, a Goldman Sachs spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Asset management firm BlackRock announced last week that they will only allow vaccinated employees into U.S. offices and will offer an update on unvaccinated workers later this summer, according to Bloomberg.

BlackRock does not require employees to be vaccinated, and they are evaluating options to accommodate unvaccinated employees, a spokesperson told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

JP Morgan Chase offers voluntary disclosure of vaccination status, The Financial Times reported.

Bank of America announced last week they will slowly return to the office and hope most employees will be back by Labor Day, a spokesperson told the DCNF.

Employees are encouraged but not required to get vaccinated and confirm their status on a company portal, the spokesperson said.

