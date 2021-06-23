Prime Day May Be Over, But You Can Still Save Hundreds On Your Favorite Home & Kitchen Items

Prime Day, unfortunately, has come and gone. Don’t be discouraged, though. Just because Prime Day is over, it doesn’t mean that you still can’t save hundreds on some of your favorite items! We know our Brightbulb fans adore home and kitchen products, so we’ve done the research and found some of the best post-Prime Day deals we think our readers will absolutely love. Be sure to check them out below:

Home:

You deserve to breathe quality, fresh air. And with this MegaWise Smart Air Purifier, that’s exactly what you’ll do. This device captures any and all pollutants that may be lingering within the contents of your air such as dust mites, mold, pet dander, and smoke. This purifier also allows you to see the quality of your air in real-time. Did I mention it only takes about 15 minutes to purify a room up to 540 sq. ft? That’s pretty incredible.

Brightbulb Favorite: These #1 best-selling bamboo bed sheets possess superior cooling capabilities as opposed to your typical cotton sheets. They are pill-resistant, fade-resistant, and come with an extra-deep pocket just in case you have a thick mattress topper. With more than 65,000 customers giving this product a 5-star review, this deal is an absolute steal.

Are you looking for a security camera that is low maintenance yet extremely effective? Look no further. These security cameras from Amazon can run up to two years at a time thanks to their long-lasting battery life. They are also completely wireless and weather-resistant. Set up this product by yourself in minutes, no professional installation services required.

I adore the soft, chenille fabric these mats are made out of. They are definitely more basic than the other rug listed above but will match perfectly with any color scheme you prefer. They also come in a myriad of colors including eggshell blue, mauve, navy, taupe brown, and many more!

Looking for a new way to relax? We’ve got you covered. This adult-sized bean bug from Christopher Knight home is a hot ticket item right now, and it could be all yours. Made from Polyurethane foam, this bean bag is super plush and durable. This lounger is suitable for inside as well as outdoor use. Whether you want to chill by the pool (thanks to its water-resistance feature) or hang out in your living room, this bean bag can do it all.

This product is a Brightbulb favorite. If you tend to become hot when you sleep, you’re not alone. Sleeping while you’re too warm can be extremely uncomfortable. Luckily, DANGTOP has the perfect solution. This cooling blanket has the ability the breathe unlike most other fabrics (cotton, microfiber, fleece, etc) thanks to its 100% bamboo fibers. Bamboo fibers allow the blanket to feel lightweight and provide long-lasting comfort. Get this innovative blanket today!

I think we can all agree it’s time to upgrade your backyard space with these outdoor string lights. These weather-proof lights add a sense of serenity to any porch, patio, balcony, or deck. Classified as an Amazon Choice Product, these lights are ranked highly for their quality and fair price. Since they also receive an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars from more than 33,000 people, it’s safe to say you really can’t go wrong with this purchase.

Kitchen:

This device can be used for air frying, searing, baking, dehydrating, and roasting. Skip the lengthy process of thawing frozen meat with this gadget. All you have to do is put the meat of your choice into the machine and watch the Ninja Foodi Grill turn it into a juicy culinary masterpiece! Additionally, this grill is virtually smoke-free thanks to the combination of the temperature-controlled grill grate and splatter shield. It’s safe for indoor use but produces outdoor grill results and flavors.

Hurry, there are only a few left!

Put simply, cast-iron cookware is consistently reliable and durable. This set comes pre-seasoned with vegetable oil and they’re oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. If you’re looking for pans that will last for years on end, stop your search.

All-Clad cookware is some of the best on the market. Made from our stainless steel that distributes heat evenly for a perfect cook on your food, All-Clad pots and pans are loved by chefs from around the world. Did I mention every piece in this set is made right here in the USA? When you purchase All-Clad products, you’re supporting American businesses.

If not stored properly, food often goes bad within days. These containers from Chef’s Path effectively solve this issue we all know too well. This BPA-free plastic container bundle comes with 24 containers of all sizes. Whether you are looking to store spaghetti noodles, dog treats, and anything in between, these storage containers have you covered.

