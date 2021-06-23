Pro Football Focus Ranks Russell Wilson As Only The 22nd Best Player In The NFL

Pro Football Focus has an outrageous view of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

PFF has been releasing its rankings of the best players in the league, and the Super Bowl champion came in at 22nd! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yes, one of the best quarterbacks in the league came in at number 22!

The countdown of the #PFF50 continues ???? No. 50-31 is LIVE ????⤵️https://t.co/098bxFpKXN — PFF (@PFF) June 22, 2021

Ranking Russell Wilson as the 22nd best player in the NFL is a joke. He’s a top-three quarterback, which by default makes him a top 10 player.

QB is the most important position in all of sports. If you dominate it, then you simply can’t be as low as 22.

It’s that simple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

Furthermore, I’d argue that no quarterback in the NFL means more to their team that Wilson does to the Seahawks.

Without Wilson, the Seahawks would be nothing more than a pile of garbage. He has very little talent around him and he still finds ways to win week in and week out.

I guess that just doesn’t mean much to PFF.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson)

I’ve seen some outrageous player rankings over the years, and this one is right up there with the worst of them.