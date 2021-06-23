REPORT: Lakers Guard Alex Caruso Arrested On Marijuana Charge

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso was reportedly arrested Tuesday.

According to ESPN, the role player for the Lakers was arrested while trying to get on a flight at the Easterwood Airport in College Station, and he was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso arrested in Texas for marijuana possession. https://t.co/isAw0jGk5t — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) June 23, 2021

According to authorities, Caruso allegedly had a grinder containing less than two ounces of weed that was found when the TSA searched his bags.

Caruso was eventually cut loose after posting bond, according to the same ESPN report.

Alex Caruso was arrested and released by Texas A&M police on Tuesday for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to online records. https://t.co/qnKCiCA1UB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 23, 2021

Honestly, I can’t believe we’re still arresting people over small amounts of weed. It’s one thing if you have a bunch of drugs on you.

While I’m not a weed expert, allegedly having a grinder containing weed would seem to indicate Caruso didn’t have much on him at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Caruso (@acfresh21)

As a country, I kind of thought we all agreed locking people up for small amounts of marijuana wasn’t worth our time and resources. I guess that we haven’t come as far as I thought.

Hopefully, Caruso gets nothing more than a slap on the wrist and can move forward without any issues. Doing crystal meth is a bad idea. Allegedly having a grinder with some weed in it isn’t something anyone should really sweat.