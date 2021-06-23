‘They Do Damage’: Rose McGowan Roasts Britney Spears’ Conservatorship And ‘Rotten’ Hollywood

Actress Rose McGowan appeared on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Wednesday to discuss Britney Spears’ conservatorship and slam “fame and Hollywood” that is “rotten to the core.”

“Imagine you’re a 25-year-old young woman – or young human – who has been forced to perform since as long as she could walk to support her family,” McGowan told host and Daily Caller co-founder, Tucker Carlson.

Actress @rosemcgowan appears on Tucker Carlson Tonight to talk about singer Britney Spears being locked in a conservatorship since she was 25: “That fame and Hollywood and the media machine are rotten to the core. And they do hurt and they do damage.” pic.twitter.com/Pt5HhaJYQf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 24, 2021

“At age 25, her father and a judge ruled with many paid-off doctors’ help that Britney Spears had dementia,” McGowan claimed.

McGowan then described an alleged incident in which Spears had done a 5-year residency in Las Vegas, Nevada, performing two shows a day, and how Spears went on tour in 2018, despite claims of having dementia.

“Many in the media laughed and scorned her when she shaved her head,” McGowan said. “I lived in Hollywood during that time and I made it my life’s mission to tell all of you out there what so many of you really know deep down, that fame and Hollywood and the media machine are rotten to the core, and they do hurt and they do damage.” (RELATED: ‘Awakening From Being A Democrat’: Rose McGowan Compares Leftism To Cult)

“The idea that the individual is crushed than forces larger than her and deep down it really is rotten and people are treated as disposable objects rather than individuals as souls – that’s all on display every single day,” Carlson replied.

Spears told a Los Angeles probate judge on Wednesday that she wants to sue her family and alleged that she was “abused” by a previous therapist, among multiple other accusations.