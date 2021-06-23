‘They Just Have Kept Growing’: Salma Hayek Shuts Down Rumors She’s Had Boob Job

Salma Hayek shut down those rumors she’s had a boob job and said her breasts “have just kept growing” as she has gotten older.

“The boobs grow, a lot,” the 54-year-old actress explained during her appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook “Red Table Talk.” The comments were noted by TooFab.com in a piece published Wednesday.(RELATED: These Pics Are Proof Salma Hayek Is Still A Smoke Show)

“For some women they get smaller, but there are some women that when you gain weight, your boobs grow,” she added. “Other women, when you have children and you breast feed your boobs grow and they don’t go back down and in some cases, when you are in menopause, they grow again. And I just happen to be one of those women that happened in every single step.”

WATCH:

“A lot of people say that I had breast augmentation,” Hayek continued. “I don’t blame them, my boobs were smaller. So was the rest of my body. But they just have kept growing. Many many sizes. And my back has been really suffering from it. Not a lot of people talk about this.”(RELATED: Salma Hayek Claims Harvey Weinstein Threatened To Kill Her)

At one point in the show, the “From Dusk Till Dawn” star and Jada talked about “The Matrix” movie and how the two had auditioned to play Trinity in the film.

“We were one of the four finalists for ‘The Matrix,'” Salma shared. “We had jumped through many hurdles and screen testing and many auditions, and they brought these stunt coordinators from Asia, and it was the physical test.”

“Now I’m flexible,” she added. “I’m agile, but I’m lazy. I never really went to the gym and they said to me, ‘You have to run,’ I go, ‘To where?’ ‘Around, you have to run around.’ I couldn’t even go around the room once.”

She then praised Smith as a “mean, lean, sexy machine.”

“They never called me again after that day,” the “Desperado” star admitted. However, the “Girls Trip” star ended up nabbing the role of Niobe in the sequels and the upcoming fourth “Matrix” film.