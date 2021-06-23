GRAPHIC: Bodycam Footage Shows Officer Being Fatally Shot At Point Blank Range

Police released bodycam footage Tuesday showing a Stockton, California, police officer being fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call May 11.

The incident unfolded at the 4400 block of La Cresta way around 9:45 a.m. after police received a call about a woman screaming and bloody with a ripped shirt. Witnesses said the woman appeared to have been assaulted, according to the 911 audio that was released.

“Um, I think, I think, I think the man is going crazy over there. He’s been acting really strange the last couple of days,” an unidentified 911 caller told police dispatch, noting a woman was screaming for help.

Officer Jimmy Inn arrived on the scene moments later. Bodycam footage shows Inn knock on the door of the residence and announce himself.

“Police.”

Inn then steps to the side of the door. Seconds later, a voice from inside the residence, later identified as Lance Lowe, can be heard saying “hey police” before opening the door and immediately shooting Inn multiple times. (RELATED: Police Officer Dragged To Death By Car, Suspect Fatally Shot)

WARNING: GRAPHIC FOOTAGE

Officer Pancho Freer arrived on the scene minutes later and saw Lowe holding a gun while standing over Inn, Stockton Police said. Lowe then fired shots at Freer before Freer returned fire, bodycam footage shows.

“Shots fired my partner is down,” Freer can be heard screaming into dispatch.

“Jimmy stay with me! Jimmy!” Freer can be heard pleading.

Police said Lowe then re-entered his home and returned moments later holding his eight-year-old son. Bodycam footage shows Lowe strangling his son as Freer tells him to “let the kid go, don’t do it.”

“Let the kid go man. I don’t want to kill you,” Freer can be heard pleading as bystanders can be heard screaming as the eight-year-old struggles to get free.

As Freer began approaching Lowe on foot, an unidentified bystander tackled Lowe to the ground, freeing the child. Freer then fired at Lowe, striking him.

Police said Lowe was given life saving measures and was taken to a hospital where he later died. Inn was also taken to the hospital where he later died.

The child was medically cleared and his biological mother took custody of the child, police said. Authorities found a firearm inside Lowe’s residence.

Inn served with the Stockton Police Department for six years and leaves behind his wife, a seven-month-old son and two stepchildren.