Will Cain: It’s ‘Child Abuse’ When Adults Let Kids ‘Take Life-Altering Drugs And Make Permanent Changes To Their Body’

Fox News host Will Cain called out adults who let children take “life-altering” medications and permanently alter their bodies, and said they are guilty of child abuse.

Cain said that as a society, “we have fallen well short” based on how we treat children.

“Over the past year, we’ve allowed our children to have their faces covered, called racist or losers, declined to educate them while judging them for very childish behavior, and performed medical experiments in what can only be described as child abuse,” Cain added. (RELATED: Will Cain Dominates The 7:00 Hour On Fox News Primetime)

At the age of 13 we don’t let kids buy alcohol, smoke weed, get tattoos, vote…but for some reason let them take life altering drugs and make permanent changes to their body to transition from one gender to another. Free ADULTS can do what they like. But this is child abuse. pic.twitter.com/eyUQoMc2T0 — Will Cain (@willcain) June 23, 2021

He cited a recent court filing from the Justice Department in which the Biden administration argued that preventing 12, 13 and 14-year-old children from taking puberty blockers and hormones to change their gender is “discriminatory.”

“Everyone feels for a child – I know I do – for a child that feels lost, confused, and out of place. They need help. But what supporters are calling ‘gender-affirming health care’ is not the help that these kids need. We don’t nod along as children go through adolescent decisions.”

Cain said that we don’t let children get tattoos, smoke weed, or “affirm their every decision.”

“Because we are supposed to be the adults in the room,” Cain continued. “But we’re not.”

The Fox News host also called out adults for cancel culture, citing adults who tried to cancel singer Billie Eilish for a tweet she made when she was 13 years old. At the same time, Cain pointed out, major outlets have ignored Hunter Biden using the N-word during a conversation with his lawyer.

“And now, we let kids destroy their bodies permanently because we are afraid of being called anti-trans,” Cain continued. “Children go through things. They go through fads, mistakes, phases. And adults are supposed to guide them. For trans kids that guidance is missing.”