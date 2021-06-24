Alabama Offers 8th Grader Keylan Moses A Football Scholarship

Alabama football coach Nick Saban has offered a scholarship to an eighth grader.

According to RollBamaRoll.com, the seven-time national champion has offered Louisiana running back Keylan Moses a spot on the team.

Why is this scholarship offer interesting? Well, Moses is an eighth grader. Yes, Nick Saban is out here recruiting kids years removed from being old enough to drive.

For the record, this certainly isn’t the first time Saban has done something like this. He also recently offered a scholarship to 14-year-old offensive lineman Isendre Ahfua.

After a great evening conversation with @NickSabanTide I’d like to announce that I have received a full ride Scholarship to the University of Alabama ????⚪️⚫️ #RollTide @tfordfsp1 @RealMG96 @RyanClaryFSP #fspfamily ???? pic.twitter.com/P517dRYm8L — Isendre “Papa” Ahfua (@IAhfua) June 3, 2021

Usually, I wouldn’t endorse the idea of a college coach targeting such young players, but it’s always a different game when we’re talking about Nick Saban.

That man’s eye for talent is second to none. If he thinks these young men are going to be legit D1 players, then who the hell are we to question him?

We’ll see if Keylan lives up to the hype, but judging from his highlight reel above, he should be just fine.